Google Expands Popular Property Sets Feature in Search Console

In a response to many requests by search managers and webmasters, Google has expanded the functionality of the wildly popular property sets feature to more sections of the Search Console. Google launched property sets back in May allowing you to combine multiple properties (both apps and sites) into a single group to monitor the overall clicks and impressions in search within a single report.

John Mueller, Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google based in Switzerland explains:

“For example, if you have multiple international or brand-specific websites, and perhaps even an Android app, it can be useful to see changes of the whole set over time: are things headed in the expected direction? are there any outliers that you’d want to drill down into? Similarly, you could monitor your site’s hreflang setup across different versions of the same website during a planned transition, such as when you move from HTTP to HTTPS, or change domains.”

According to Mueller you can now “you can now just add any verified properties to a set, let the data collect, and then check out features like the mobile usability report, review your AMP implementation, double-check rich cards, or hreflang / internationalization markup, and more.”