Fun Facts Now a Part of Google Search

By simply adding the words “fun facts” to a search involving a living creature Google will try to provide an interesting tidbit. For example, if you search for “Cat fun facts” a new Google box will appear at the top of the results providing a new fun fact for each time you search that phrase. We tried it and got some interesting results obtained from a variety of websites:

“Cats lack a true collarbone.” “Outdoor cats shed more in fall and spring.” “Most cats prefer their food at room temperature, and will boldly REFUSE any food that is too cold or too hot.” “A cat spends around two thirds of its day asleep.” “Studies have shown that cats can distinguish between red and green; red and blue; red and gray; green and blue; green and gray; blue and gray; yellow and blue, and yellow and gray.”

“Starting today on Google Search, you can find fun facts about living creatures from around the world, making you the most interesting person at the dinner party or the reigning champ at trivia,” noted Satyajeet Salgar, Product Manager at Google (Search, Assistant, YouTube, Media, Gaming, Payments etc.) “Head to Google, ask for a fun fact about something (think plants, animals, fruits and veggies), and ta-da! A trivia tidbit is delivered right at the top of your search results.”

“These are just a few of the fun facts out there for you to find on Google,” added Salgar. “And here’s a pro-tip for the trivia lovers out there: Some queries have multiple facts, one of which we randomly display when searched. So if you’re interested in learning more, just hit refresh and another fact may surface. Enjoy your fact finding!”